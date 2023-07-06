A video of a unique game from Pakistan is going viral. The sport is called 'Slap Kabaddi'. In this unusual kind of Kabaddi, the players have to slap each other rather than tackle the opponent. The game is played between two teams of seven players, even though it is more of a one-on-one combat sport. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point in this unique form of Kabaddi. "Whatever it is, they do have quite the crowd [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Pakistani Family's Version of Justin Beiber Song 'Baby' While Overseeing Construction Work Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues (Watch Video).

Check the Viral Video Here:

What fighting style is this 😧 pic.twitter.com/D5mNAXEVwK — Woman of Wonder 🐳 (@WonderW97800751) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)