In a surprising turn of events, the newly opened Starbucks in Varanasi has been drawing massive crowds, defying initial skepticism. A video showcasing a long queue of people waiting outside the coffee shop has gone viral on social media, highlighting the establishment’s unexpected popularity. Since its opening, the Starbucks outlet has seen a steady stream of customers who are eager to experience the global coffee chain’s offerings. The viral video serves shows large number of people patiently waiting in line to get their orders. The overwhelming response to the new Starbucks outlet in Varanasi has left netizens expressing their surprise at the coffee shop’s instant popularity in the city. Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Varanasi, Aesthetic Look and Elegant Interior of New Coffee Shop Make Netizens Go 'Wow' (See Pics).

Starbucks in Varanasi Draws Huge Crowd

People earlier : Starbucks wouldn't succeed in small towns because nobody would buy a ₹300 coffee. Meanwhile Varanasi : pic.twitter.com/KYfSJt1WQ3 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) March 29, 2024

“Fortune at the bottom of pyramid” ! Newly launched Starbucks at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IsI55M6lNz — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) March 29, 2024

