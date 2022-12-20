The NOAA Ocean Exploration tweeted about the three bizarre ocean things that have left the scientist baffled. The pictures show a weird red bubblegum coral with an eerie green filamentous organism attached to it. It was found 520 meters down in the Pacific. Next is a spherical unknown feathery, wispy thing. The last mystery critter was a bright red worm-like thing with a bundle of red spheres connected to it. The viral images of the aquatic enigmas were shared with the caption, " So no shock that we often encounter things that stump even the most seasoned scientists". Bizarre Sea Creatures! From Hermit Crab To Tripod Spiderfish; Strange Marine Animals Found by Researchers Look Like They Are Not Real (See Pics).

The Unknown Creatures From The Deep-Blue World:

Mystery Monday! Our ocean covers 70% of Earth's surface — yet we've explored just a small fraction of what lies beneath. So no shock that we often encounter things that stump even the most seasoned scientists... pic.twitter.com/q53M1dOjOk — NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) December 19, 2022

