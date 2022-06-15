The sphere witnessed a summer supermoon on the night of Tuesday that shone on the skies. June's full moon is traditionally called the Strawberry Moon, generally seen as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer. Star gazers and celestial enthusiasts shared stunning photos of the pink moon on Twitter, and they are too beautiful to miss.

Strawberry Moon 2022 Images

STRAWBERRY MOON OVER MANILA! 😱🍓🌝 7:21pm! 😱 pic.twitter.com/ebxe9L99tt — ᴘᴀᴛ ⭐️🍬 브로커 • 소시탐탐 (@clearsky516) June 14, 2022

Strawberry Supermoon Photos

Full Strawberry Moon rising over the Tidal Basin in Washington DC 🍓 🌝 #StrawberryMoon #FullMoon #Supermoon pic.twitter.com/rA1dSfS1JF — C on the scene (@Conthescene) June 15, 2022

Netizens Share Pictures Of Beautiful Strawberry Moon

June's Strawberry Moon

"meet again when strawberry moon comes up" 🍓 7:51 pm (Ph time) Ang gandaaaa! 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/lH3C0kKZNP — aea 🍃 (@iuaeaenaa) June 14, 2022

June's Supermoon

I tried to capture the "Strawberry Moon" 🍓 pic.twitter.com/iEKyudaMyn — Ninna 💭 (@MyJiEun08) June 14, 2022

