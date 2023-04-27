A video of a furious tiger frightening a group of tourists while on a safari trip is doing rounds on the internet. The visitors inside the safari vehicle can be seen being threatened by an enraged tiger. As the tiger threatened to approach the vehicle, tourists can be seen begging the driver to reverse the vehicle. The commotion that followed the tiger's failed attempt to leap on the car can be heard. The incident reportedly took place in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Tiger Spotted in Residential Area Near Jim Corbett National Park, ‘Human-Wildlife Conflict’ on Rise As Wildlife Corridors Shrink; Watch Video.

Furious Tiger Charges Towards Tourists at Jim Corbett

Striped monk gets irritated 😣 What will you do if at every designated hours people crash into your house as their matter of right? pic.twitter.com/4RDCVLWiRR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)