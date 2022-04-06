Zomato and Swiggy are facing outages with many users across India not being able to order food on the two food-delivery apps. People took to social media to tag the two online aggregators with their complaints.

Check Tweet:

#Zomato #swiggy apps down Ppl who cant cook & depend on these apps rn: pic.twitter.com/AyLNUfxHzV — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) April 6, 2022

"Zomato & Swiggy down for all users across India":

Zomato & Swiggy down for all users across India ! Don’t put too much pressure for 10 min delivery guys 😂😂 #Zomatodown #Swiggy — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) April 6, 2022

Asking Real Questions Lol:

Zomato and Swiggy both down at the same time?! Can’t believe two rival companies as big as them are dependent on the same server!!! If only one was running while the other was down, the amount of money that could have been made! — Kabir (@Kabirrr___) April 6, 2022

Food Delivery Apps Facing Outage:

Zomato and swiggy uses same backend tech it looks like. Both get down at same time. https://t.co/vHVPutqqG7 — vikas (@dreambadakro) April 6, 2022

