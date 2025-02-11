Thaipusam is an auspicious and significant Hindu festival. It is celebrated mainly by the Tamil Hindus across the globe. Thaipusam 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 11. The term Thaipusam is derived from Tamil words, Thai, which refers to the Tamil month, and Pusam, which denotes the day the festival will occur. Thaipusam is dedicated to Lord Murugan, who is worshipped during this time. The festival marks the occasion when Goddess Parvati gave Lord Murugan a spear in order to defeat the evil demon Soorapadam. Devotees visit temples, perform rituals such as body piercing and Kavadi attam, offer their prayers, and seek blessings from the divine. To celebrate, netizens took to social media to share Thaipusam 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers, and messages. Thaipusam 2025 Date and Poosam Nakshatra Timings: Know About Celebrations and Significance of the Tamil Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Murugan.

