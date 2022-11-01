American transgender TikTok influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney has been in the news lately for their “controversial” comments such as “normalise penis bulge in public” and that women’s genitals resemble “Barbie pouches” or “Barbie pockets” and so on. They have been in an online feud with Caitlyn Jenner, a media personality and probably the most popular trans woman, over these comments made in a viral video. However, Dylan shot to fame with their “Day XYZ of Girlhood” series, where they document their new life experiences as a “girl.” And for Halloween, the 25-year-old dressed up in Judy Garland’s iconic blue gingham frock to channelise their inner Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Harry Styles Wears Blue Gingham Frock, Channelises Inner Dorothy From ‘Wizard of Oz’; Netizens Go Gaga Over His Choice of Halloween 2021 Costume.

Watch the Video of Dylan Mulvaney Flaunting Their Halloween Costume:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

