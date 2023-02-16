Twitter was unavailable for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Users were unable to send DMs and post tweets on the platform. Twitter users took the opportunity and absolutely flooded the site with rib-tickling memes and they haven't stopped till now. Twitter Down Again! Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging Site Suffers Outage Globally Including India, Users Receiving 'Tweets Aren't Loading Right Now' Message.

Twitter Down Memes:

Just Elon Musk spending another night trying to fix Twitter...#twitterdown pic.twitter.com/R5vB5dM8eD — Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) February 16, 2023

stan twitter when twitter goes down. pic.twitter.com/AzPWdeQTgq — 𝖘𝖜𝖆𝖊❤️‍🔥 (@swaethony) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)