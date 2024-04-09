A mysterious UFO sighting during the solar eclipse in Arlington, Texas, has sparked intrigue and speculation as a viral video captures an unidentified object seemingly vanishing into the clouds. The footage captures what appears to be an "alien spacecraft" flying before seemingly vanishing into the clouds, leaving many questioning its origins and nature. The timing of the sighting during the solar eclipse adds to the curiosity, fueling theories about extraterrestrial activity. UFO Sighting Reported in US? Residents of Arizona Record Video of 'Alien' Blue Object Flying in the Sky.

UFO Spotted in Arlington

🚨RED ALERT: A new video just surfaced of the UFO spotted over Arlington Texas during the solar eclipse today and people are freaking out because it seems to disappear into the clouds ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9Syu9hyPKK — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 9, 2024

🚨 A new video just surfaced of the Aliester Crowley Demon UFO🛸 spotted over Arlington Texas during the #SolarEclipse and people are freaking out because it seems to disappear into the clouds.... #EclipseSolar2024 #Eclipse2024 #UFOSightings #UFO pic.twitter.com/aWU5pRIMKW — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) April 9, 2024

