India is rich with talented artists who promote desi music and bhajans. Talking on the same lines, a video of popular Gujarati folk singer, Urvashi Radadiya has gone viral on the internet that sees her getting showered by buckets full of cash at an event. The clip sees Urvashi sitting on the stage and singing a bhajan, and in no time her fans pour love on her via paisa (money). That's not it, as ahead we witness the singer totally getting drenched in money. Check it out.

Urvashi Radadiya's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

