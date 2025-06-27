In a chilling episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, investigative journalist Katarina Szulc recounts the horrifying murder of TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez, whose brutal execution was live-streamed and watched by thousands. The Canadian freelance journalist based in Mexico speaks about the killing of Valeria Marquez at length, giving details of what exactly happened on the day of Valeria Marquez’s brutal murder. Katarina Szulc says that Valeria, a famous influencer in Mexico, was at her beauty salon with her friend when she was told that she would be receiving three gifts, and that the last one would be the most expensive gift! Katarina says that Valeria received a Starbucks and a plushie of a pig. The journo says that the choice of gifting a pig plushie was an interesting one, as in Mexico, when hits are taken out, they usually leave a pig’s head. Katarina says Valeria Marquez at this point started feeling uncomfortable and creeped out and decided to end her live-stream, but was advised not to by her friend. Shortly after, Valeria Marquez was shot thrice and she was killed on camera! Who Was Valeria Marquez, Mexican TikTok Influencer Killed in Mexico? Why Was She Gunned Down During TikTok Livestream?

Szulc’s emotional narration delves deep into the tragic timeline of events, painting a grim picture of how Marquez, a rising online personality, was allegedly targeted by cartel members for her digital presence. The episode has gone viral, with "Valeria Marquez Murder" and "Shawn Ryan Show interview video" becoming trending searches as viewers seek to understand the dark truth behind this shocking crime.

Katarina Szulc Recounts the Murder of TikTok Influencer Valeria Márquez

Katarina Szulc recounts the story of TikTok influencer Valeria Márquez, who was tragically executed during a livestream. @KatarinaSzulc pic.twitter.com/Lvzs1KSWJ9 — Shawn Ryan Show (@ShawnRyanShow) June 26, 2025

Watch Full Interview of Katarina Szulc on 'Shawn Ryan Show'

