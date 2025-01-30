Veer Pahariya, who made his acting debut with the movie Sky Force, left the audience impressed with his performance. One of the standout moments in the film is the romantic melody “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon”, which is beautifully picturised on Veer and Sara Ali Khan. The song, with its soulful lyrics and melody, has been a fan favourite. Veer took to Instagram to showcase his piano skills, sharing a video of himself playing the popular track from Sky Force, calling it as ‘A melody for the ages’. The video quickly garnered attention, leaving netizens in awe, with many dropping a ‘Wow’ in the comment section to express their admiration for his musical talent. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections – Here’s What Happened!

Veer Pahariya’s Piano Rendition of ‘Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)

Here’s How Netizens Reacted

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@veerpahariya)

Watch ‘Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon’ Video Below:

