In a sheer performance of coordination, concentration, and strength, two Vietnamese brothers broke Guinness World Record when one of them climbed 100 stairs while balancing himself on the other one's head in mere 53 seconds. The talented brothers are professional circus artists and had earlier set a record in 2016 by climbing 90 steps in 52 seconds. The acrobatic stunt was performed outside Saint Mary's Cathedral in Girona, Spain. Giang Quoc Co, and Giang Quoc Nghiep, explained that they experienced plenty of accidents and injuries during their gruelling training regime. Sprinter Harmilan Bains Breaks 19-Year Old National 1500m Record in Athletics Championships, Wins Title.

Watch The Whole Performance Here:

