A Rs 10 note has gone viral on social media. The reason behind it going viral is that “Vishal my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please elope with me. I love you. Yours Kusum" is written on it. Reminding all of the viral ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ meme, netizens took to Twitter with hope that Kusum gets to meet her Vishal before 26th April.

See Tweets:

Twitter show your power... 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

The message says," Vishal my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please elope with me. I love you. Yours 'Kusum'." Still such love stories do exist in the society, I hope Vishal is going to make it before April 26th! Desi Indian love stories... pic.twitter.com/NwNRgNZhdh — Dr. Bharatashree V M🇮🇳 #DalitDoctor (@Bharatashree) April 19, 2022

some guy name vishal broke her trust,people making fun on her... “kusum deserve so much better” that's not my india Modiji dreamt for pic.twitter.com/rtpfzTiCB0 — Vishal kalawant (@Vish_ky_tweets) April 18, 2022

Koi kutch to karo only 10 days left for 26th April Kahan ho Vishal Kusum bula rahi hai 😜 pic.twitter.com/KrzllKjggL — Nandini Idnani Andhbhakt 🇮🇳 (@nandiniidnani69) April 19, 2022

