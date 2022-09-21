Birds chirping and using sounds to communicate with others is quite a common sight. But have you seen a bird mimicking other species and even humans? Recently, video featuring a Bowerbird replicating sound of playing children went viral on the internet. The bird's extraordinary skills left the social media users in complete awe. In a 56-second clip, the Bowerbird could be seen making different sounds to attract its mate. Check out the impressive mimicry of the Bowerbird below. Giant Hungry Bear Roams Around Supermarket and Shoplifts Candies in California; Watch Viral Video

Watch Viral Video of Bowerbird Mimicking Sound of Playing Children:

Bowerbird mimicking the sound of children playing.. 🎥 by @TaniaEsteban_ pic.twitter.com/gAO9qUcuvp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)