The capital of Germany stood in solidarity with Ukraine as the crisis with Russia deepens. The most famous landmark of Berlin, Brandenburg Gate was lit up in yellow and blue, colours of Ukraine's national flag in a show of unity with Kyiv. As per the recent reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to carry out a special military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Air India Flight Returning to Delhi Due to NOTAM at Kyiv.

Have A Look:

VIDEO: The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the country amid ongoing tensions with Russia pic.twitter.com/E4DUB9ywih — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022

