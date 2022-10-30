Several videos featuring terrific quarrel between animals take up the viral case and send the users in surprise of their unexpected endings! Such is the situation in the recent viral video which featured a dog chasing the crocodile a couple of times and scaring away the reptile. However, the ending doesn't go well with the dog (known to be a pet) as it went to chase down the crocodile chilling by the lake only to be attacked by the giant reptile that grabbed its neck and took it inside the water. The terrible clip sent the internet in shock as users couldn't digest the killing of the brave dog by the crocodile. WATCH: Dog Bites Tiger and Holds the Giant Animal’s Ear by Its Teeth, Viral Video Leaves the Internet Shocked!

Watch Viral Video of Dog Chasing Crocodile To See What Happens Next:

