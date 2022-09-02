'Bolas de Fuego', the annual fireball festival was observed in the Nejapa town of El Salvador on August 31, Wednesday. Men with painted faces pelted each other with flaming balls made from the rages drenched in gasoline. The risky summer festival commemorates the historic volcanic eruption in 1658 which, according to the residents, was a battle between the saint San Jeronimo and the devil. Thus, Nejapa represents the battleground for two warring groups that pay tribute to the clash between God and devil by hurling fireballs at each other. Watch video of the fireball festival below. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Its First Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Our Solar System; View Tweet

Video of Annual Fireball Festival in Nejapa, El Salvador

The town of Nejapa in El Salvador celebrated its annual fireball festival with participants pelting each other with rags drenched in gasoline that had been rolled into tight flaming balls https://t.co/cGUfSoA0xe pic.twitter.com/GUCdd886MD — Reuters (@Reuters) September 2, 2022

