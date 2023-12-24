A cake artist made a Ram Mandir themed Christmas cake in Siliguri on the occasion of Christmas Eve 2023, ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22 next year. Cake artist Priyanka Dey told news agency ANI, “Inauguration of Ram Mandir is going to happen on January 22, 2024. I wanted to do something always related to this so since I am a cake artist, I thought to make a Ram Mandir themed cake.” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Mesmerising Pictures of Ram Mandir Construction Site in Ayodhya (See Pics).

Woman Makes Ram Mandir-Themed Christmas Cake in Siliguri

#WATCH | Cake artist Priyanka Dey says, " Inauguration of Ram Mandir is going to happen on January 22nd...I wanted to do something always related to this so since I am a cake artist, I thought to make a Ram Mandir themed cake..." pic.twitter.com/4Trkzwpc8X — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)