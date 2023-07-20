Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp was down for thousands of people on July 20. Meta restored the issue after the complaints. However, the internet got its opportunity to generate a plethora of memes and jokes on WhatsApp down, and #whatsappdown started trending. Here are some of the best WhatsApp down memes. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Messaging App Suffers Global Outage, Now Restored.
WhatsApp Down Memes
They're saying WhatsApp was down, those of us who didn't notice coz of dry chats gather here 🙋🏽♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/IZBCNG4LlE
— The Meme Guy 🇲🇼🇿🇲 (@CEO_Ngozo) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Down Jokes
Whatsapp down
Mfs who post memes: pic.twitter.com/J8SzB9GyWC
— St.Vincent (@arn_ol_d) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Down Hilarious Reactions
Everyone arriving at twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #WhatsApp #Memes pic.twitter.com/p1XHP0gV0z
— suraj_wod (@wodsuraj) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Down Meme
When @WhatsApp is down. #WhatsApp #whatsappdown #Pakistan #Memes pic.twitter.com/U6FZQgmro8
— Neemopani (@Neemopanidotcom) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Down Memes and Jokes
My WhatsApp is down... Hello Twitter pic.twitter.com/1fA2Gi3isa
— TheMemeTv (@TheMemeTv_01) July 19, 2023
LOL!
Nobody:
Absolutely nobody:
Me: Uploading memes about Whatsapp down on Whatsapp status pic.twitter.com/TPx4mwoy67
— Mathini 🇿🇦 (@its_martin0) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Server Down Memes
Everybody😂
Whatsapp server down #whatsapp #whatsappdown #whatsappserverdown #meme pic.twitter.com/3D4e4soeVC
— Mhd.Tabish (@Iammhdtabish) July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Server Down Jokes
My WhatsApp is down.. Stop the airplane mode reset pic.twitter.com/KQF74miZ1s
— TheMemeTv (@TheMemeTv_01) July 19, 2023
