Data of over 1.5 billion Facebook users is being sold on a popular hacking-related forum. Data contains users’ names, emails, phone numbers, locations, gender, and user ID, claims report.

Some users claim this as the the reason of the outage! Facebook Chose Profit Over Public Safety, Reveals Whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Whistleblower leaks information about Facebook.



*Facebook turns off all services*



Social media erupts about the outage



Facebook: “we drowned out the whistleblower” pic.twitter.com/TjnDDR2hkA— Jordan Hamilton (@JordanHamiIton) October 4, 2021

Information of over 1.5 billion Facebook users being sold on popular hacking-related forum, potentially enabling cybercriminals and unscrupulous advertisers to target Internet users globally. Here is why WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram down?

“Data of Over 1.5 Billion Facebook Users Sold on Hacker Forum



Information of over 1.5 billion Facebook users being sold on popular hacking-related forum, potentially enabling cybercriminals and unscrupulous advertisers to target Internet users globally

Facebook has not revealed any specific reason of the outage, in a message the company said - "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

