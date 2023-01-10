If you love doing pranks, then this one's for you. A video has surfaced on the internet showing a girl dressed up as 'Manjulika' from the Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiya scaring people while covered in a white sheet. The video shows the woman wearing a long-haired wig and a white sheet wrapped around her body. The woman roams around in a haveli in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and tries to scare people. The clip shows people screaming loudly when they see the girl hopping out of nowhere. Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike’s Video Dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Goes Viral; Watch the Video Here.

Watch The Video Here

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

