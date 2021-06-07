To detect and prevent fooborne risks, World Food Safety Day is observed every year on June 7. According to the WHO, the main objective of celebrating the day is to highlight economic agriculture prosperity, sustainable development, human health and to focus on food security. Now, for a healthier tomorrow, netizens are also taking pledge to consume good and safe food. Take a look:

Warm Wishes

Warm wishes on the occasion of World Food Safety Day to everyone. Let us always take our food very seriously as it can also be a threat to our health.#WorldFoodSafetyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/K6mj2YBOkN — Kunal malhotra (@Kunal9315) June 7, 2021

Good Food Brings You Good Health

TP-613: "NO to Junk Food". Always make sure that good food brings you good health.#WorldFoodSafetyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/BtMZ7qoOYb — Mangaljit Rai (@mjrai_sampang) June 7, 2021

Safe Food For Better Tomorrow

Safe Food now for a healthy tomorrow. We #aseemshakti wishes you all World Food Safety Day.#WorldFoodSafetyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/UQNfmJfh0m — Aseem Shakti (@aseem_shakti) June 7, 2021

