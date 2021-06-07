After a packed previous day, June 7 is seemingly light. It does not boast of numerous events like June 6 events, however, they are no less special. We see the celebration of legendary American singer-songwriter Prince’s birth anniversary. June 7 is also celebrated as World Food Safety Day and National Chocolate Ice Cream Day.

1. National Chocolate Ice Cream Day 2021 in the United States

2. Prince’s Birthday

3. Western Australia Day

4. World Food Safety Day

5. Yuru Kabgyat Festival Ladakh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)