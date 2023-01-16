A viral video shared on Twitter shows the "World's Most Difficult Dance" that has left the internet, calling it the best form of workout. The footage shows a man performing "Zaouli" by moving his legs at the speed of light. From the looks of it, the dance is being performed at a cultural event in Africa, which has grabbed millions of views on the web. The artist was wearing their traditional costume and mask while grooving off some incredible foot movements that were harder to perform in reality. Norway Dance Crew Quick Style Grooves To Desi Bollywood Songs At Wedding; Netizens Shower Praises (Watch Viral Videos).

Watch How Zaouli Is Performed:

This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world! pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023

