A 31-year-old primary school teacher was sacked from his teaching position after his ‘secret online life’ was discovered. Thomas Heayel who taught at St Columb Minor Academy, faced a teaching ban indefinitely after it was revealed that he offered to sell sex online. His highly inappropriate, raunchy half-naked photos in nothing but a pair of undies aggravated the matter further. The decision was taken after a disciplinary hearing by the Teaching Regulation Agency.

