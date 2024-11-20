YouTuber Rosanna Pansino smokes marijuana made from her dad’s ashes. Ever since she uploaded a snippet from her podcast where she talks about her father’s unusual dying wish, it has gone viral online. In her podcast, Rosanna revealed that her father made an unconventional dying wish where he wanted to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. Rosanna’s father died five years ago after battling leukemia. In the episode on her podcast titled ‘Smoking My Dead Dad,’ the internet personality mentions that she smoked a joint filled with marijuana that was grown using her dad’s ashes. Her father made the unique dying wish, and she simply chose to honour it. YouTuber Norme Continues Extreme 30-Day Livestreaming Challenge, Spends 22 Days in Complete Solitary Confinement Without Light, Disturbing Behaviour Leaves Netizens Concerned (Watch Viral Video).

