On Sunday, several users took to social media to report issues after they faced outage on food delivery app Zomato. Users of Zomato said that the app crashed on Sunday evening and that they were unable to place orders. One user shared a screenshot and said, "Is it not working for everyone #zomato," while another user expressed his anger on the Zomato outage. Soon #ZomatoDown started to trend on Twitter.

#Zomato Is Down

Zomato Crashes on a Sunday Evening

All the Restaurants in the World Are Closed

No @zomato is working but all the restaurants in the world are closed today #Zomato #ZomatoDown 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENE9xyqSNn — akshay kulkarni (@ak47_akshayk) October 9, 2022

Is It Not Working for Everyone?

#ZomatoDown

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)