On Sunday, several users took to social media to report issues after they faced outage on food delivery app Zomato. Users of Zomato said that the app crashed on Sunday evening and that they were unable to place orders. One user shared a screenshot and said, "Is it not working for everyone #zomato," while another user expressed his anger on the Zomato outage. Soon #ZomatoDown started to trend on Twitter.
#Zomato Is Down
#Zomato is down pic.twitter.com/3hLG4zZzWz
— Pun-jabi (@Punjabi48985797) October 9, 2022
Zomato Crashes on a Sunday Evening
Zomato crashes on a Sunday evening #zomato #mumbai pic.twitter.com/W1rm2Xv9lc
— Macaulay Rebello (@RebelloMacaulay) October 9, 2022
All the Restaurants in the World Are Closed
No @zomato is working but all the restaurants in the world are closed today #Zomato #ZomatoDown 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENE9xyqSNn
— akshay kulkarni (@ak47_akshayk) October 9, 2022
Is It Not Working for Everyone?
Is it not working for everyone #zomato@zomato #notworkingzomato pic.twitter.com/RmUnoXrveo
— ShriKant Kosariya (@KantShrik) October 9, 2022
#ZomatoDown
Whomst is the intern that fked up the code@zomato#zomato #crash #product #tech pic.twitter.com/Ggv1KiAHaD
— Siddhant (@_Siddhant97) October 9, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)