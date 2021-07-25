13-year-old Brazilian skateboarding prodigy Rayssa Leal will be making her Olympic debut tomorrow at Tokyo 2020. And ahead of her big day, she was seen chatting with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

13-year-old skateboarder Rayssa Leal will make her Olympic debut tomorrow. That did not stop her to take the time to talk to a fan 🙌 (who kind of looks like @tonyhawk by the way) 📸 @Rayssa_Leal_Sk8 pic.twitter.com/plY7n3uLNc — Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)