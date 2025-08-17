Mexican Lucha Libre promotion AAA, along with WWE is set to bring its biggest event of the year 2025, the TripleMania XXXIII. The AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which is the 33rd edition of the event, is set to be held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, August 17 and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Among other matches, the AAA mega championship will be on the line when the champion El Hijo del Vikingo defends his title against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal-Four-Way match. Also, the AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza will defend their titles against Pagao and Psycho Clown in a street fight. AAA TripleMania XXXIII does not have any live telecast options available in India. But fans can watch AAA TripleMania XXXIII live streaming online on WWE's YouTube channel for free. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

Watch AAA TripleMania XXXIII Live Streaming Online:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)