Match 12 of the ongoing Andhra Premier League 2025 will see bottom-placed Simhadri Vizag Lions take on the Royals of Rayalaseema on August 15, with both teams looking for their second win in the tournament. The Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema Andhra Premier League T20 clash will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, which commences at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Andhra Premier League 2025. Hence, fans have a TV viewing option to watch the Simhadri Vizag Lions vs Royals of Rayalaseema APL 2025 live telecast on Sony Sports 4 Telugu and 5 HD. Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the Andhra Premier League 2025 on FanCode on their app and website after purchasing a pass. Andhra Premier League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of APL Season Four.

Andhra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

📢 Andhra’s Loudest Cricketing Roar Yet! Watch the #AndhraPremierLeague2025 bring raw talent and big-match moments, with stars like Hanuma Vihari and KS Bharat leading the charge. Stream it LIVE, only on FanCode 📲 pic.twitter.com/PeW9dgU6b5 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2025

