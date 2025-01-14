PV Sindhu is all set to go head-to-head against Taiwan's Sung Shuo-yun in the Round of 32 match of the India Open 2025 badminton. PV Sindhu vs Sung Shuo-yun India Open 2025 badminton match will be played at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, India and will begin approximately at 1:10 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the India Open 2025 badminton tournament and the PV Sindhu vs Sung Shuo-yun match will be telecasted live on Sports18 3 TV channel. Fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website for the live streaming viewing option for the India Open 2025. BWF TV YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of the India Open 2025 badminton tournament. On Which Channel India Open 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Others Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Badminton Tournament.

India Open 2025 Badminton Tournament

