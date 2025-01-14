India Open 2025 is all set to commence in New Delhi, India from Tuesday, January 14 and will go on till January 19. Indian contingent will be in action and will be lead by PV Sindhu. Paris Olympics 2024 semifinalists Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also play a big role and it will be interesting to see how will Indian contingent face off against other badminton stars from around the world. Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the India Open 2025 badminton and the matches will be streamed live on the Sports18 3 TV channel. For the live streaming viewing options of India Open 2025 badminton, fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming will also be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel. India Open 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ‘Excited’ for Upcoming Badminton Tournament.

