PV Sindhu won gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 today in the Women's Singles Badminton Event in Birmingham. The Indian shuttler claimed top honours by beating Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the final. Fans all over the world took to social medal to congratulate the badminton star on her feat.

Check the Tweet:

PUSARLA V. SINDHU. One of the greatest athelete of India ever. Won the gold medal match. Totally knocked down the opponent on the floor to win the final point shows the dominance.#pvsindhu #Badminton #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/vhBeJ9RDD5 — Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) August 2, 2022

Another Tweet:

At 27, this is what PV Sindhu’s medal cabinet looks like 🥈🥉 Olympics 🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉 World Championships 🥈🥉 Asian Games 🥇🥈South Asian Games 🥉🥉 Uber Cup 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉Commonwealth Games One of our greatest sportspersons ever — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 8, 2022

'Gold Medalist'

'Queen Bags Gold'

🏸👑 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐆𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃! PV Sindhu wins her first CWG Singles 🥇 by defeating Li Michelle of 🇨🇦 in the final. 😍 Bow down to the Badminton royalty! 📸 Getty • #PVSindhu #Badminton #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/WOTkjXuY7S — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 8, 2022

'Great Gesture'

Great gesture by PV Sindhu - gave her Gold Medal to her coach. pic.twitter.com/yMam5itBZY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 8, 2022

