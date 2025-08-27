India' ace shuttler pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started explosively as they progressed to the Round of 16 in the BWF World Championships 2025. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han at the Adidas Arena in Paris by straight games and made their place in the pre-quarterfinals. The match was not straightforward for them although it seemed like it would be at one point. But Liu and Yang saved four match points and pushed the Indians to the edge but they held their nerve and secured the first game. In the second game, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty held their edge throughout. They know they are yet to face the real challenge as their next potential opposition is China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. PV Sindhu Qualifies For BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16; Star Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa to Enter Pre-Quarterfinal.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Enter BWF World Championships 2025 Pre-Quarterfinal

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 MD - R32 🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY🏅 22 21 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY🏅 LIU Kuang Heng 20 13 YANG Po Han 🕚 in 43 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 27, 2025

