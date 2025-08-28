Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produce a strong performance in the BWF World Championships 2025 men's doubles round of 16 match as they defeat sixth seed Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang of China to enter quarterfinal. The match was a tough one for the Indian shuttler duo as they narrowly lost the first game. But then they came back strong and held their nerve in the end to win the next two games and seal the victory in their favour. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang 19-21, 21-15, 21-17. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto Enter BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal; Shuttler Duo Becomes Third Indian Mixed Doubles Pair to Enter Last Eight of WC.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Enter BWF World Championships 2025 Quarterfinal

SatChi storm into the QFs of the BWF World Championships SatChi register their first victory after 2023 against Liang/Wang and they do so in style as they win a nailbiting thriller to book their QF spot What a match What nerves 19-21,21-15,21-17 pic.twitter.com/zYCgdXo4Lo — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) August 28, 2025

