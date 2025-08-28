Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet will take on the Indian mixed doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, in the Round of 16 match at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2025 on Thursday, August 28. The Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet vs Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto Round of 16 mixed doubles match in the BWF World Championships 2025 has an approximate start time of 2:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The start time will depend on when the previous match at the assigned court finishes. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the BWF World Championships 2025, but fans will not be able to watch the Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet vs Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto live telecast on the Star Sports Select 2 channels due to other commitments. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. PV Sindhu Qualifies For BWF World Championships 2025 Round of 16; Star Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysia's Karupathevan Letshanaa to Enter Pre-Quarterfinal.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming

