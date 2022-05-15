Indian badminton is on the verge of creating history as they face Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final on Sunday, May 15. The Indian team defeated Denmark to reach the finals for the very first time in history and the stars are just a step away from winning the gold medal. The line-up of the final would have the young Lakshya Sen face Anthony Ginting. Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are set to face Jonatan Christie and Shesar Hiren Rhustavito respectively. The doubles' action would include Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy team up to take on the pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Mohammad Ahsan.

See full line-up here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)