CM Punk will take on Seth Rollins in a steel cage match on WWE Monday Night Raw on March 10 that is to take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden, as was announced by General Manager Adam Pearce. The 'Second City Saint' was screwed by Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and the two were involved in a chaotic brawl on Monday Night Raw on March 3. CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had quite a bit of history and with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the two stars will square off in a bid to finish the feud. WWE Raw General Manager made this big announcement while Seth Rollins was being escorted out of the Buffalo's Keybank Center in New York City. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match on March 10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)