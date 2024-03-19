During the Knights Unplugged event organised annually by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to address their fans ahead of the upcoming season. During this year's Knights Unplugged event fans came up with a special chant for their new captain Shreyas Iyer in which the fans said, "10 Rupay Ki Pepsi, Iyer Bhai Sexy." The host of the show, mentor Gautam Gambhir and even the captain burst out into laughter. The host even encouraged the fans to say the chants louder. Iyer replied to the chants and said, "Great moments born with great opportunities." To know about what more did he say, watch the video down below. KKR New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of Kit Launched at Glittering Event in Kolkata.

Watch Video Here

