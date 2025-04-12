Fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow were spotted holding a unique poster for Digvesh Rathi and his 'notebook' celebration, during the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match on April 12. The young spinner, who has been one of the finds of IPL 2025, has drawn attention for his 'notebook' celebration wherein he performs a gesture of noting down something, probably the name of the batter after dismissing him. The Lucknow Super Giants spinner has been fined by the BCCI twice already for the celebration so far. The fan's poster in Hindi read, "Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya," which means (Expenditure is a rupee while earning just a half a rupee) and it can be understood in the light of him having had to pay two hefty fines. Fact Check: Will Digvesh Rathi Pay A Fine Of INR 50 Lakhs Despite INR 30 Lakh Salary for His ‘Notebook Celebration’ in IPL 2025? Here’s The Truth.

Fans' Poster for Digvesh Rathi

The crowd in Lucknow got an apt poster for Digvesh Rathi 😅. pic.twitter.com/q6mz6j2HIF — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket12) April 12, 2025

