Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will see Bangla Tigers and Morrisville Samp Army lock horns on November 21. The Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army T10 cricket match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will start at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports are the official broadcaster in India of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The live telecast of Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army will be provided on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Select 2 SD and HD. FanCode in India are the official streaming partner and will provide live viewing options of the Bangla Tigers vs Morrisville Samp Army on their app and website, which will need a pass. Dinesh Karthik, Trent Boult to Feature As 179 International Cricketers Set To Participate in Abu Dhabi T10 2024.

