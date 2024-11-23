After losing their opening fixture, Chennai Brave Jaguars will take on the Northern Warriors in the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited clash between the Chennai Brave Jaguars and the Northern Warriors will start at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can watch the live telecast of the Chennai Brave Jaguars and Northern Warriors on Star Sports 3, 1 SD and HD, and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website. Fans Allege Fixing in Abu Dhabi T10 2024 As Hazrat Bilal Bowls Enormous No-Ball During New York Strikers vs Samp Army Match.

Chennai Brave Jaguars Fixture in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Brave Jaguars (@chennaibravejaguars)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)