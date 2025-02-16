Having suffered a harrowing loss against Pakistan Shaheens, Afghanistan will meet an in-form New Zealand in their second ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Match on February 16. The AFG vs NZ CT 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, despite Star Sports Network owning broadcasting rights for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, no live telecast of the AFG vs NZ Warm-Up match will be available for viewing option in India. Similarly, no live online streaming of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up match will be available in India, though JioHotstar are digital partner. Shahid Afridi Favours Men in Blue Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says ‘India Has More Match Winners’.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Warm-Up Match

In Case You Missed It; The ICC unveiled Champions Trophy warm-up matches. Pakistan Shaheens will be in action to help Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh for practice.#CT2025 | #Cricket | #GreenTeam | #OurGameOurPassion | #KhelKaJunoon pic.twitter.com/ROYOjKDLBC — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) February 13, 2025

