Some drama in the final over of the LSG innings as for the first time in IPL 2023, we see two impact players subs in one over, with Aman Khan taking the field first replacing Khaleel Ahmed as the left arm seamer finished his bowling quota. In the last ball of the same over, LSG make a sub too as they bring Krishnappa Gowtham for Ayush Badoni, who just got out and he plays only one delivery tonking it for a massive six.

Aman Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham Introduced As Impact Players

Krishnappa Gowtham came in as an impact player and smashed a six on the final ball. pic.twitter.com/nJuVDrFwCG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 1, 2023

