Lucknow Super Giants held on to their impact player sub looking for opportunities according to the conditions and after reading the pitch which stopped a bit and stayed low, they introduced Amit Mishra replacing Kyle Mayers who impacted the game with the bat and won't need to play any further role in this game.

Amit Mishra Introduced As Lucknow Super Giants' Impact Player

