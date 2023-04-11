Rinku Singh played a breathtaking knock in the last over of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, hitting five consecutive sixes and sealing the win for KKR. Fans went berserk after seeing the innings. Not only fans but cricketing fraternity and several stars were busy praising Rinku's knock. Amidst this, Amul dedicates a doddle ad to Rinku's innings with the caption, 'Back From the Brinku" making it more memorable.

Amul Dedicates Ad to Rinku Singh's Sensational Knock

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)