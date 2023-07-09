England beat Australia in the third and final T20I of the women’s Ashes to win the series 2-1. However, the main talking point of the match was the dismissal of Australian batter Ashleigh Gardner. It was during the 14.5 over that Natalie Sciver-Brunt had bowled a short pitched delivery when Gardner tried advancing down the pitch to hit a shot but while trying to hit a top flick, ended up edging the delivery. Amy Jones, who was behind the stumps grabbed the ball and also stumped Gardner with quick reflexes while she was several yards down the pitch.

Amy Jones Grabs a Stunning Catch, Dislodges Bails Off With Quick Reflexes

