Bangladesh were handed a shocking 87-run defeat by the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 28. The Dutchmen have proven to be giant-killers in the past but the sheer dominance with which they won the match left many Bangladesh fans angry and upset. One of them, who was present at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to witness this clash, was seen slapping himself with a shoe as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side were bundled out for 142 runs in pursuit of 230. In a video that emerged, the fan blasted the Bangladesh team for their performance and vented out his frustration by taking off his shoe and slapping himself. Bangladesh have won just one match in CWC 2023 so far. Netherlands Beat Bangladesh by 87 Runs in CWC 2023 Match: Scott Edwards, Bowlers Star As Dutch Pull Off Yet Another Shock Victory in ICC Cricket World Cup Game.

Watch Video:

#BANvNED This Is Really Really Sad Bangladesh Fans Lost Cool At Eden After Shameful Performance . Slap Themselves With Shoe. Some Are Saying " We Dont Mind Loosing To Big Teams. But How Can U Lose To Netherlands? Shakib, Mushfiq And All Should Be Sl*** Shoes. On Behalf Im… pic.twitter.com/RZLGLaWqiK — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) October 28, 2023

